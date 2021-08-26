Camping Coolers Market 2021 Which Country Will Show the Highest Growth During Forecast 2027

According to a newly published report, the global Camping Cooler market is valued at USD 841.77 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as off-road and hiking among travelers has been a driving factor in the market. Also, better technologies used to manufacture lightweight coolers that can keep ice for longer periods of time will also contribute to market growth in the next few years. n In North America, sales of outdoor coolers have increased due to a significant increase in consumers traveling by car during the summer months. Falling oil prices in the US have driven many consumers to pursue off-road activities. The importance of camping cooler boxes is increasing due to factors such as changing consumer mindsets about spending on car travel and adventure vacations.

Request a sample PDF brochure of the report: https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/718918

The major vendors in the market are Igloo, Coleman (Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican, Polar Bear Coolers, YETI, K2 Coolers, AO Coolers, Stanley, OAGear, Koolatron. The focus is on expanding our product portfolio by launching coolers with advanced technologies and unique features such as ice compatibility, seamless rotational molding construction, and the use of ripstop polyester fabric to develop foldable and collapsible travel coolers.

By volume, the market is segmented into <25 quarts, 25-50 quarts, 50-75 quarts, 75-100 quarts and >100 quarts. The 50-75 quart segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are constantly emphasizing the introduction of new products with differentiating features. Consumer demand for coolers under 25 quarts is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This is because these coolers are compact and lightweight and are available in soft and rigid product variants. The soft icebox is compact and comes in sling and backpack styles. Therefore, it is very convenient to carry compared to a large hard cooler.

The camping cooler market was segmented into hard and soft segments by product. Hard coolers are expected to emerge as the dominant segment during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for hard coolers in North America and Europe. Outdoor recreational activities are considered to have contributed significantly to the growth of this sector.

Request a discount, special offer for startups: https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/discount/718918

The adoption of soft chillers is growing at a rapid pace due to several advantages such as low price and light construction compared to hard iceboxes. The availability of soft coolers in different variants including lunchboxes, shoulder bags, and backpacks is expected to boost sales during the forecast period. The other segment includes small coolers and personal beverage containers and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, due to the adoption of high-quality beverage containers by young people during camping and adventure activities.

By application, the market has been segmented into dry camping, backpacking, and off-road/RV camping. The dry camping segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period. The popularity of off-road is growing significantly, especially in developed countries where there is a greater demand for large-engine vehicles designed for off-road use.

The adoption of camping and outdoor coolers in North America and Europe is much higher than in developing countries. Camping is one of Iceland’s most popular summer activities. Many Irish vendors offer essential equipment rentals for hiking trips that are expected to lead the market. In North America, national parks and forests such as Congaree National Park, Ocala National Forest, and Bankhead National Forest are popular dry camping destinations. An increase in the number of travelers to the area is expected to significantly increase the demand for coolers in the area. As more travelers opt for solo hiking and trekking trips, the demand for small soft chillers and beverage containers is expected to increase. This segment is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to the hard chiller segment.

The Southeast Asia region will register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is because countries such as Thailand and Cambodia have grown in popularity as camping and exotic vacation destinations. As more and more tourists opt for these exotic vacations, the demand for luxury campgrounds in Southeast Asian countries is increasing.

Otherwise, enquire here: https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/718918