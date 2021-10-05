Canary Islands | A couple flees on a boat to escape the volcano’s lava

(Tazacorte) The small boat anchored in the harbor has become their refuge. For two weeks Margaretha and Luis, 80 and 90, settled on the few square meters of their boat and left their home to escape the lava of the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 10:39 am

Alfons LUNA Agence France-Presse

The temporary resettlement offers that the authorities made to the 6,000 displaced persons from this island in the Canary Islands archipelago did not suit this couple, who had been married for 60 years.

“I had this idea about the boat, this old boat that we had there. We took a few things with us and settled in, ”Luis Rodriguez Diaz, retired digestive surgeon, told AFP.

The couple’s boat, named “Hamurabi”, measures 6.4 meters and only had to change the engine in 35 years.

Here, in the port of Tazacorte, Luis and his wife, Margaretha Straater from the Netherlands, live with the Cumbre Vieja volcano behind them, which has been spewing lava and ash since 19 September.

Installed in the back of the boat, the couple have a radio, a small refrigerator, a computer – with internet – and their company is a cat who was taken in during their exodus.

The cramped cabin forces you to contort yourself. Margaretha knows something about it, who bumps her head every time she walks in. “I already have three bumps,” she complains.

Hold tight

The couple usually live in Todoque, a village that has been almost completely removed from the map by the lava flow.

“The police came and said, ‘You have to go immediately, immediately’ and we left with what we had with us,” remembers Luis.

You would never have thought that the eruption would be so violent and destroy more than 1000 buildings so far, as many other residents of the island were misled by the last eruption of the Teneguia volcano in 1971, “a lovable volcano that has destroyed little”, emphasizes Margaretha.

Her house was operational from Sunday, but the fear remained. “It feels so bad,” she said.

Even so, the couple, undoubtedly supported by a life of travelers, hold their own despite all odds.

Luis and Margaretha met in the 1950s and took a trip to Europe offered by his sister to congratulate him on his medical degree.

“I was in a park in Amsterdam with my best friend when we met the sexiest man I had ever seen in my life,” remembers the then 16-year-old Margaretha.

Amsterdam, Gibraltar, Zimbabwe, La Palma …

The two young people then exchanged their addresses and some time later married in Gibraltar, a small British territory in the extreme south of the Iberian Peninsula, their only solution to religious marriage in Spain, which was then ruled by the dictator Franco.

They then lived in London and then in Rhodesia, the former name of Zimbabwe, where Luis suddenly became “the primary caretaker for an area the size of Galicia,” a region in northwestern Spain from which he comes.

In 1977 it was time for the couple to return to Spain, where Franco had died two years earlier.

“It’s better to go back to Spain as I’m getting older,” said Luis, who for a while feared “he would never be able to go back”.

Sixty years of marriage, two close weeks and a volcanic eruption: the couple could not avoid tension, but always knew how to overcome it carefully.

In the port, showers, washing machines and restaurants allow you to withstand the daily stroll into the village.

“Nobody” can tell them when they will find their home, regrets Margaretha, before she gleefully realizes that the day of the football championship has finally taken over the volcano on the radio after a two-week eruption.