Canary Islands | After a short break, the volcano is again spewing ash

The volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, which erupted eight days ago, began to spit ash again on Monday after a few hours of rest, while residents of several districts were imprisoned for fear of toxic gas emissions.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 6:47 am Updated at 1:21 pm

In the morning, Cumbre Vieja had stopped releasing ash and lava, suggesting a lull after eight days of activity that caused enormous damage and led to the evacuation of more than 6,000 people on this island in the Canary Islands.

However, the calm was short-lived: The Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan) told AFP that activity on the volcano actually resumed on Monday lunchtime after two photos were posted on Twitter showing a high cloud of black smoke over the crater demonstrate.

The volcano has known “a change in exhaust nozzles (lava and volcanic material) and breaks for some time,” said David Calvo from Involcan to AFP. Despite the resumption of the lava flow, this volcanologist confirmed a slight “decrease in activity compared to the previous days”.

A result confirmed by the Institute of Geosciences in Madrid, which confirmed that the activity of Cumbre Vieja “has been significantly reduced” in the last few hours. “We have to be very attentive to its development, because the scenario can change very quickly,” emphasized this institute.

Proof that the danger is omnipresent: residents of several districts of Tazacorte, a village near the coast, have been asked to restrict themselves because they fear the release of toxic gases that could cause lava to enter the ocean .

This decision was made because “there is a possibility that if the magma enters the seawater, there will be a small shock and that this small shock will cause vapors that can be toxic,” said the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca ). , Miguel ngel Morcuende.

For this reason, “the population must follow the instructions of the authorities and stay at home, keep doors and windows closed until the situation is assessed,” said the Canarian rescue services on Twitter.

The meeting between lava and sea, planned early last week and delayed due to the slowing of the currents, is feared because of the emission of toxic gases it could cause on this 85,000-inhabitant island.

According to the authorities, the lava was just under a kilometer from the coast on Monday evening. “It goes south”, but “is very slow at the moment”, underlined Miguel Ángel Morcuende and assured that the air quality was “good” at this point in time.

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja has so far not claimed any victims, but has caused enormous damage. According to the latest data from the European geomeasuring system Copernicus, 513 buildings were destroyed by lava that covered 18.8 kilometers of road and 237 hectares of land, including many banana plantations.

The airport of La Palma, which was closed on Saturday due to an accumulation of ash, was in operation on Monday, but the traffic there remained interrupted. The airline Binter therefore announced that it would continue to suspend its flights because the safety conditions were not guaranteed.

The two previous eruptions on La Palma took place in 1949 and 1971. A total of three people were killed, two of them by gas inhalation.