Canary Islands | After a short break, the volcano spits out ash

The volcano Cumbre Vieja, which erupted eight days ago on the Spanish island of La Palma, spat ash again on Monday after a few hours of rest, while residents of several districts fear the emanation of toxic gases that would prevent the arrival of lava flows into the sea.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 6:47 am Updated at 8:19 am

The volcanological institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan), whose archipelago is La Palma, posted two photos of a high cloud of black smoke rising over the crater on Twitter, accompanied by the heading “Images of ash emissions observed in the last few hours”. AFP, the volcano is again spewing “ash for the time being”.

In the morning the volcano had stopped spewing lava, ash, and smoke for a few hours, and the sky over the island was surprisingly clear.

The volcano has known “a change in exhaust nozzles (lava and volcanic material) and breaks for some time,” said David Calvo from Involcan to AFP.

Despite the resumption of the lava flow, however, he confirmed an overall “decrease in activity compared to the previous days”.

A finding also made by the Institute of Geosciences in Madrid, which mentions an activity of the volcano “significantly reduced in the last few hours” by publishing a graph showing a steeply sloping red curve.

But “we have to follow its development very carefully because the scenario can change very quickly,” added this institute.

Limited spaces

The residents of several districts of a town on the island were also imprisoned for fear of the emanation of toxic gases that could cause their arrival in the sea of ​​lava.

The authorities “ordered the imprisonment (of the districts) of San Borondon, Marina Alta, Marina Baja and La Condesa” to Tazacorte, “the lava will probably reach the sea in the next few hours” at the level of this municipality and therefore the emanation of “Harmful gases”, shared the rescue services of the Canaries on Twitter.

“The population will follow the instructions of the authorities and will have to stay at home, doors and windows closed until the situation is assessed,” it said.

The meeting between lava and sea, planned early last week and delayed due to the slowing of the currents, is feared because of the emission of toxic gases it could cause on this 85,000-inhabitant island.

On Sunday evening, the lava was 1.6 km from the coast and, according to the authorities, was advancing at a speed of about 100 m / h.

At the airport of La Palma, which was closed on Saturday due to an accumulation of ash, several flights were canceled on Monday morning, but the traffic was about to resume because the Canarian airline Binter had announced on Twitter that the flights would resume at 1 p.m. (8 Clock EDT).

This outbreak has not yet claimed any casualties at the time, but has caused enormous damage and resulted in the evacuation of more than 6,000 people, some of whom saw their homes completely swallowed up.

Almost 500 buildings were destroyed by the lava, which covers more than 212 hectares, including many banana plantations, according to data from the European geomeasuring system Copernicus.

The two previous eruptions on La Palma took place in 1971 and 1949. A total of three people were killed, two of them by gas inhalation.