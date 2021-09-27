Canary Islands | The Cumbre Vieja volcano no longer spews lava and ash

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted eight days ago on the Spanish island of La Palma, stopped spitting lava and ash on Monday, but scientists warned the scenario could change quickly.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 6:47 am

According to an AFP correspondent on site, no more glowing lava jets came out of the volcano or the ashes.

“The activity (of the volcano) has decreased significantly in the last few hours on La Palma,” tweeted the Institute for Geosciences of Madrid and supported the graphic with a sharply sloping red curve.

But “we have to follow its development very carefully because the scenario can change very quickly,” he added, “we will see how it develops in the coming hours”.

“The volcanic quake has almost disappeared, as has the explosive Strombolian activity” – a type of volcanic activity that alternates between lava eruptions and explosive protrusions and was named after the volcano on the island of Stromboli in southern Italy – the Volcanological suggested. at the Institute of the Canaries (Involcan) in the same social network.

Along with AFP, the Involcan said that at the moment it was unable to determine whether it was a respite from the eruption or the end of the eruption, suggesting that it was “in the process of evaluating the various scenarios” are.

So far, images of the volcano have shown a flaming orange stream that was ejected from the volcano before forming long and more or less broad streams of lava that descend the sides of the dome and engulf several hundred houses in their path.

During the night from Sunday to Monday, residents of several districts of a town on the island were locked away from the coast on Sunday evening for fear of the emanation of toxic gases that could cause the arrival in the sea of ​​lava, which was less than 2 km².