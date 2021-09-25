Canary Islands | Volcanic eruption leads to the closure of La Palma airport

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands is standing still because of the ash accumulations of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that has erupted for a week, the company that manages the Spanish airports announced on Saturday. AENA).

“The airport is standing still because of the accumulation of ash,” said AENA. “The cleanup has started, but the situation can change at any time,” she added.

Seven flights had to be canceled from Friday for the same reason.

Violent explosions and a large ash cloud from the Cumbre Vieja volcano caused the authorities to order the evacuation of several parts of the city in the city of El Paso on Friday.

“Given the increased risk to the population due to the current episode of the outbreak,” said the archipelago authorities, “a forced evacuation order for [les quartiers de] Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and the non-evacuated part of Tacande de Arriba ”.

This order affects 160 people, bringing the number of people who had to leave their homes to over 6,200, according to the authorities.

Two new eruption vents, from which lava flows emerged, were also opened on the volcano, said the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute.

According to the latest data from Copernicus, the European geomeasuring system, lava on the island, whose main industry is banana cultivation, has so far destroyed 420 buildings and covered 190 hectares.

The speed of the lava flows that have devastated part of the island in the past few days has slowed significantly and the authorities can no longer predict if and when they will arrive in the Atlantic.

The collision of lava and sea is feared because of the release of toxic gases.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced that the Spanish government will declare La Palma to be an area affected by natural disasters next Tuesday in the Council of Ministers.

This measure clears the granting of subsidies to local residents.