Cancer Biomarkers Market to See Incredible Growth By 2021-2027

Cancer biomarkers are tools wont to detect the disease process and monitor the response to therapy in cancer patients. A cancer biomarker refers to any substance or procedure that’s characteristic of the existence of cancer within the physical body . A biomarker are often a substance secreted by the tumor itself or a general biological response of the physical body to the existence of cancer. These substances include serum creatinine, tumor antigens, cytokines, free radicals, chemo markers, DNA methylation, and receptor antigens.

Many cancer biomarkers currently being tested in clinical trials to assess their activity on various cancers. Although these tests are still at an early stage, many exciting results are being seen with each passing day. Moreover, continued advances in cancer diagnosis include the utilization of molecular biomarkers as a part of routine clinical trials. Molecular alterations used for cancer diagnosis involves application of DNA, RNA, microRNAs, and proteins.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing incidence/prevalence of cancer worldwide is predicted to fuel the expansion of the cancer biomarkers market. as an example , consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), cancer is that the second leading explanation for death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths, in 2018.

Moreover, continuous advancements in cancer diagnosis also are expected to reinforce the expansion of the cancer biomarkers market. as an example , in January 2021, biomedical engineers at Duke University devised an algorithm to seek out new biomarkers and better understand how numerous cancers affect the physical body .

Increasing number of collaborations and partnerships and increasing research and development activities are expected to propel the expansion of the cancer biomarkers market. as an example , in January 2021, Indian Institute of Technology (Guwahati) signed MoU with North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI), Assam (India) to spot novel biomarkers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, therapy, and recurrence.

Increasing use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery and development and increasing research on cancer biomarkers is additionally expected to assist the market growth.

North America is predicted to witness substantial growth within the cancer biomarkers market thanks to increasing prevalence of cancer within the region. as an example , consistent with American Cancer Society, there have been likely to be approximately 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 deaths within the us in 2020.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating within the cancer biomarkers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux S.A., Merck & Co., Becton, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Bard1 Life Sciences Limited.

