Cannula Market is predicted to witness high demand on Productivity of Market till 2027

A cannula is just an extended tube which is inserted into the body, most frequently for the removal or delivery of liquid or for the gathering of bodily samples. it’s attached to the outer or inner surfaces of an endoscope thus increasing the effective length of the instrument by a minimum of helf the length of the particular needle. The tube is then slowly retracted as far as possible until the tube remains empty. The length and sort of cannula depend upon the fabric to be collected. as an example , mucus can only be collected with a cannula which is about 2 inches long.

Market Dynamics:

Increase generally surgical procedures and therefore the growing geriatric population worldwide is predicted to propel the expansion of the cannula market. as an example , consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), the world’s population aged 60 years and older is predicted to total 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

Moreover, increasing demand for cannula within the healthcare sector and increased patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries is predicted to reinforce the expansion of the cannula market. as an example , around 80% of all hospital staff are often saved from needle stick injuries if safety cannula are made mandatory in hospitals, consistent with WHO.

The emergence of COVID-19 (coronavirus) is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the cannula market. as an example , in 2020, Nocca Robotics launched Noccarc H210, high-flow oxygen therapy device for critical care treatment of COVID-19 patients. Noccarc H210 helps patients with respiratory issues breathe comfortably through nasal cannula

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating within the cannula market are Smith & Nephew, Biotek (Chetan Meditech Pvt. Ltd.), Goodhealth Inc., Micromed International, Dolphin Surgicals, Conmed Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Edward Lifescience Corporation, Sorin Group, and Maquel Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

In August 2020, 3B Medical unveiled the liberty X, a prong-free oxygen cannula aimed toward abate nose irritation for patients.

In May 2020, Medtronic launched Kyphon Assist Directional Cannula within the us to be used with its balloon kyphoplasty (BKP) products to treat vertebral compression fractures thanks to osteoporosis, cancer or benign lesions.

In July 2019, LivaNova launched Bi-Flow, an arterial femoral cannula, to stop limb ischemia during cardiac surgery that needs arteria femoralis cannulation.

In January 2019, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) launched the next-gen Cathy Safety IV Cannula with SIP CLIP, for preventing needle stick injuries.

