Capillary Electrophoresis Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2030

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) is a technique used in the laboratories that can separate ions based on their electrophoretic mobility with the use of an applied voltage without overheating. The advantages of the system include high accuracy, efficiency and higher reproducibility. This electrophoresis technique is widely used in biosciences and clinical research.

Growth by Region

North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing focus by stakeholders on research projects that involves proteins, associated biomolecules and also genes. The growth in Europe, is due to the growing research activities in the fields related to genomics and proteomics coupled with stringent regulatory requirements in pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. Asia-Pacific region is also one of the lucrative markets showing noticeable growth due to rising focus on structure-based drug design developments.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by advantages over other molecular separation and analysis technologies due to its improved efficiency, high accuracy as well as greater reproducibility. However, the growth of the market is hindered by the high cost of the equipment as well as the availability of other electrophoresis systems in the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Agilent Technologies, Inc., an American public research, development and manufacturing company had completed its acquisition of Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc., a provider of capillary electrophoresis solutions for fully automated analysis of a wide range of molecules for USD 250 million in cash.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, an American biotechnology product development company had launched its new capillary electrophoresis (CE) system which is designed to offer a low-throughput, cartridge-based system for Sanger sequencing as well as fragment analysis at European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference held in Copenhagen, Denmark.