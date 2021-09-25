Capitol Attack Committee summons Trump confidants

A committee in the United States is investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington DC Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon is also being called to clarify the situation.

Washington (AP) – The commission of inquiry into the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill has summoned four people trusted by former US President Donald Trump.

They are former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s social media chief Dan Scavino and a former Defense Department official, the President of the Department said. protection Bennie G. Thompson. All four are invited to appear in mid-October.

The committee accuses the four of having attempted in various ways to prevent the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election as President of the United States or of having had information about such attempts. They would have been in contact with Trump before or on January 6 and have relevant information on the history of the attack. This should now be investigated. Men are also invited to produce certain documents. The objective is to clarify “the facts, the circumstances and the causes” of the attack on the Capitol.

Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress in Washington on January 6. Five people were killed, including a policeman. Trump faced impeachment proceedings for the attack because he had previously incited his supporters in a speech. At the end of the trial, however, the Republican was acquitted. The US House of Representatives committee must investigate the background to the attack on the Capitol. The establishment of the investigative body was already the subject of heated partisan disputes.