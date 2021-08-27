Capsule Filler Machine Market: Business Opportunities, Market Challenges & Industry Survey Till 2028

According To Stratagem Market Insights, Global Capsule Filling Equipment Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2020 to 2028. The global capsule filler machines market is set to expand with a CAGR of 5.6% through the forecast period of 2020 to 2028.

Capsule fillers, also known as encapsulators, capsule filling machines, or encapsulation machines, are mechanical devices commonly used for filling empty capsules with substances. There are various types of encapsulation machines based on the requirement of the manufacturer/nature of the capsule (hard capsule or soft capsule) and the quantity of capsule to be manufactured. Encapsulators used in the encapsulation of hard gelatin capsules can be classified or said to be of three types: Manual /hand operated capsule filling machine; semi-automatic capsule filling machine; and automatic capsule filling machine.

Global Capsule Filler Machine Market Outlook

Expansion of production capacity is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global capsule filler market. For instance, in February 2018, CapsCanada Corporation announced the addition of a new, state-of-the-art, dedicated hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) capsule manufacturing facility.

Global Capsule Filler Machine Market Competitive Landscape:

Harro Höfliger, MG America, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., QUALICAPS, CapsCanada Corporation, ACG Engineering, Capsugel Inc. (Lonza Capsules), Glenvale Packaging, MG America, Riva Europe, Schaefer Technologies, Inc., and Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology).

Global Capsule Filler Machine Market: Scope of the Report

The most prominent factor fueling the demand for capsule filling machines market is the consistently increasing usage of capsules. Capsules are increasingly being favored due to product differentiation, dose flexibility and improved speed-to-market. Thus, in countries where innovative drugs are produced, capsules are primarily preferred due to their distinct advantages over tablets. Similarly, capsules allow easy formulation of different products (e.g. regional medicines) with minimal cost.

Capsule Filler Machine Market, By Product

Manual Capsule Filler Machine, Semi-automatic Capsule Filler Machine, Fully Automatic Capsule Filler Machine, Hybrid Capsule Filler Machine

Capsule Filler Machine Market, By Application

Medical Research Institute, Pharmacy Company

Capsule Filler Machine Market, By Geographic Scope

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

