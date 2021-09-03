Car Care Products Market: Size 2021 Growth Rate, Top Key Vendors, Industry Share and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Car Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global car care products market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global car care products market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Car care products refer to a wide range of high presentation chemicals utilized for maintaining the durability, gloss and shine of vehicles. These products protect the car against damage caused by gravel, deicing agents, airborne contaminants, bird droppings, and sun rays. Car care products also help to eliminate blemishes and oxidation that cannot be removed by water. Some of the common car care products include sprays, dust repellents, wax, polish, glass cleaners, and wheel and tire cleaners.

Market Trends:

A rapid rise in the sales of passenger vehicles is majorly driving the global car care products market. The increasing disposable incomes of consumers across the globe have enabled them to purchase premium cars that require regular maintenance, which is further fueling the market growth. Other than this, growing awareness amongst end-users regarding the benefits of car care products is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, there has been a rise in market competition, which has led to the adoption of innovative marketing strategies by leading players. This is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

3M Company

Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG

Autoglym (The Altro Group plc),

BULLSONE Co.Ltd

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jopasu India Pvt. Ltd.,

Simoniz USA Inc.

SOFT99 Corporation

Sonax GmbH

Tetrosyl Ltd.

Turtle Wax

Breakup by Product Type:

Car Cleaning Products

Car Polish

Car Wax

Wheel and Tire Care Products

Glass Cleaners

Others

Breakup by Application:

Interior

Exterior

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

DIY/Retail Stores

DIFM/Service Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

