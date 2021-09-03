Car Subscription Market: Report Size, Share by Top Manufacturer 2021 Growth Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Car Subscription Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global car subscription market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 17% during 2021-2026.

A car subscription, or vehicle subscription service, enables an individual to pay a recurring fee for using an automobile. As compared to leasing, these services are more flexible, offer roadside assistance, include maintenance and insurance costs, and the entailed terms are for a shorter time period. A car subscription services also allows the consumers to swap between cars from the ‘vehicle library’ with on a short notice. It is a more cost-effective solution in comparison to owning a car as these services do not require down payments.