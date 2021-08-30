Carbon Composite Material Market – Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects, Industry Growth to 2028 Carbon Composite Material Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Process (Lay-Up Process, Filament Winding, Injection Molding, Resin Transfer Molding, Compression Molding); Type of Matrix (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Metal Matrix, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Ceramic Matrix, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Matrix, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Hybrid Matrix); End Use (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Composite refer to a material that is made from two or more different material which when combined are stronger than the individual material. The carbon composites material consists of carbon fibers that are embedded together in a carbonaceous matrix. It comprises of matrix material and reinforced fibers of pure carbon. It is known for their superior properties like high stiffness, high chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance and light weight. Owing to these properties the carbon fibers are used in the manufacture of various composites.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rise in the demand for lightweight material from various end use industries like aerospace and automotive drives the market for carbon composite material. The use of carbon composite material as a substitute to heavy steel and aluminium applications also drives the growth of the carbon composite material market. However, long time required for the manufacture of carbon composite material and their fragility restricts the fruitful development of the carbon composite material market. Stringent government regulations with respect to the vehicular emissions and rise in fuel efficiency will force the automotive manufacturer to use carbon composite material, which is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Carbon Composite Material Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the carbon composite material market with detailed market segmentation by process, type of matrix, end user and geography. The global carbon composite material market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carbon composite material market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global carbon composite material market is segmented on the basis of process, type of matrix and end user. On the basis of material, the carbon composite material market is segmented into lay-up process, filament winding, injection molding, resin transfer molding and compression molding. As per type of matrix the market is broken into carbon fiber reinforced carbon matrix, carbon fiber reinforced metal matrix, carbon fiber reinforced ceramic matrix, carbon fiber reinforced polymer matrix and carbon fiber reinforced hybrid matrix. The market as per end user is bifurcated into aerospace & defense, automotive, wind energy, construction and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global carbon composite material market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The carbon composite material market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the carbon composite material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the carbon composite material market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the carbon composite material market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from carbon composite material market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for carbon composite material market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the carbon composite material market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the carbon composite material market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3C-Carbon Group AG

Carbon Composites Inc.

Chemshine

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

Kineco Private Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

