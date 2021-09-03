Carbon Dioxide Incubator Market Research Report 2021, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Carbon Dioxide Incubator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global carbon dioxide incubators market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

A carbon dioxide incubator refers to a sealed, climate-controlled box used in the life science laboratories for growing biological cell cultures. It helps in maintaining an optimal environment for cell growth by providing CO 2 control in a humidified atmosphere with a constant temperature. Its interiors are made using corrosion-resistant materials, such as stainless steel, and have very sharp edges to avoid places wherein pathogens can grow. At present, CO 2 incubators are available in numerous sizes and configurations and offer specific features like the support of hypoxic applications.

Market Trends:

The expanding applications of CO 2 incubators in various studies pertaining to cancer, stem cell, embryonic cell, neuroscience, tissue engineering, etc., are primarily driving the growth of the global market. Besides this, the key players are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies and the development of incubators with innovative features, such as over-temperature alarms, self-calibration, password-protected settings, door opening alarms, auto decontamination cycles, etc., to expand their product portfolio and accelerate their sales. Various other factors, such as the rising expenditures in the pharmaceutical sector on R&D activities and the increasing utilization of next-generation equipment are expected to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Carbon Dioxide Incubator Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bellco Glass Inc.,

Binder GmbH,

Eppendorf Ag (CIK 1406542),

LEEC Limited,

Memmert GmbH + Co. KG,

Nu Aire Inc.,

PHC Holdings Corporation (PHCHD),

Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.,

S P Industries Inc. (Harbour Group Ltd.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Capacity and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Water Jacketed

Air Jacketed

Direct Heat

Others

Breakup by Application:

Laboratory Research and Clinical Applications

In Vitro Fertilization

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

Below 100 Litre

100-200 Litre

Above 200 Litre

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

