Catechin Market Outlook, Industry Demand, Growth, Share, Scope and Competitive Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Catechin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global catechin market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Catechins are commonly found in berries, cocoa beans and green tea leaves. They can also be obtained from herbs, beer, algae, fruits, vegetables, broad beans and the skin of almonds and peanuts. They assist in preventing obesity, diabetes, infections, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Besides this, they impact intracellular signaling pathways and regulate gene expression and protein functioning in neurons. Consequently, catechins are widely used to recover cognitive functions that are associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/catechin-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

Catechins provide hypertensive, inflammatory, proliferative, thrombogenic, anti-oxidative, and hyperlipidemic effects. They influence the molecular mechanisms involved in angiogenesis, cell death regulation, extracellular matrix degradation, and multi-drug resistance in cancers. As a result, they are extensively employed in the healthcare industry across the globe. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, along with a considerable shift in the consumer preferences towards organic products for improving the quality of life, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Catechin Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the catechin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Co. Ltd.

Infré SA

Kemin Industries Inc.

Revolution Tea Llc

Shaanxi Dongyu Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

Botaniex Inc.

Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Qinyuan natural plant technology Co. Ltd.

Hunan Nutramax Inc.

Taiyo Green Power Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global catechin market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

EGC

EGCG

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Beverages

Supplements

Mouth Rinsing Agents

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/catechin-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800