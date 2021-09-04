Catheters Market Type (Cardiovascular (IVUS Catheter, Guiding Catheter, Balloon Catheter), Urology catheter (Dialysis, Foley, Intermittent Catheter), Intravenous Catheter (Central Venous Catheter)), & End User – Global Forecast to 2025

The global catheters market is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2025 from USD 15.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7%. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as growth in the target patient population and the rising focus on minimally invasive surgical procedures over conventional surgery. However, product failures and recalls, unfavorable taxation policies, and trade barriers are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. Emerging countries (such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico) offer significant growth opportunities for market players. This can be attributed to their low regulatory barriers, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, growing patient population, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2960786

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Medtronic (Ireland)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Abbott (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

ConvaTec Group (UK)

Coloplast (Denmark)

Johnson & Johnson Services (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Hollister Incorporated (US)

Stryker (US)

Cook Medical (US)

Merit Medical Systems (US)

amg International GmbH (Germany)

Simeks Tibbi Ürünler (Turkey)

Alvimedica (Turkey)

Medinol Ltd (Israel)

Amsino International, Inc. (US)

“The cardiovascular catheters segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of type, the catheters market is categorized into cardiovascular catheters, intravenous catheters, urological catheters, specialty catheters, and neuro vascular catheters. The cardiovascular catheters segment commanded the largest share of the global catheters market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to factors such as the high incidence of CVD, the growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis.

“Central venous catheters segment to dominate and witness the highest growth in the intravenous catheters market.”

Based on the type of intravenous catheters, the market is segmented into central venous catheters, peripheral catheters, and midline peripheral catheters. Central venous catheters are estimated to account for the largest share of the intravenous catheters market. This is attributed to the wide applications of central venous catheters and the benefits of long-term access to the central venous system that they provide.

“North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the catheters market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the large number of target procedures performed in the region, the presence of a well-established healthcare system, and investments by hospitals to upgrade & expand operating capabilities.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%,and Tier 3: 19%

– Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%,and Tier 3: 19% By Designation – C-level:33%, Directors: 40%, and Others:27%

– C-level:33%, Directors: 40%, and Others:27% By Region – North America:36%, Europe:28%, Asia Pacific:19%, and Rest of the World: 17%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global catheters market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, end user,and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall catheters market and its sub segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2960786