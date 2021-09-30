Catholics on the Road to Reform – Bätzing Criticizes Conservatives

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The second synodal assembly of the Catholic Church in Frankfurt / Main started with a scathing response against the conservative bishop of Regensburg Rudolf Voderholzer.

Voderholzer, alongside Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, spokesperson for the traditionalists, accused the reformers of exploiting the abuse scandal to transform the church.

The president of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, said on Thursday: “Talk about the instrumentalization of the abuses if we set ourselves the task of changing the situation of the church in our country so trust us again, I think that it is a very illicit declaration, very presumptuous. “A large majority supports the Synodal Way and supports the desired renewal, specified Bätzing.

The Synodal Assembly, which meets until Saturday, is the main organ in the process of reforming the Synodal Way. “We’re back,” Bätzing said at the opening press conference. “The Synodal Path continues. We were slowed down by Corona, but not stopped. Significant work has also been done in the four synod forums over the past year and a half.

Conservative critics such as Voderholzer and Woelki accuse reformers that the whole process is doomed because the Vatican will not approve any major changes. Bishop Bätzing rejected this view in an interview with the German News Agency: “First of all, we are approaching many things in the synodal way that we can change without Roman consent. But I also see other signs of Rome, at least when it comes to my conversations with Pope Francis. “

The president of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), Thomas Sternberg, expressed himself in the same way: “In the Vatican, they recognized very well that something had to change,” Sternberg said of the dpa. In addition, there are also reforms that German Catholics could implement independently without violating canon law.

Sternberg said committed believers need to be more involved in running churches. This is especially true for women. “The diversity of life forms must be seen and recognized. The blessing for same-sex couples, which has been around for a long time, should become evident. ” But this is precisely what the Vatican recently expressly prohibited.

It’s also about the Church’s understanding of democracy, said Karin Kortmann of the Central Committee of German Catholics before the deliberations began. This is rejected by the individual representatives. “A hallmark of democracy has to gain a foothold in the church,” Kortmann stressed. If this is not the case, a lot of papers brought in in the next few days are “wasted”.

Catholic reform groups on Thursday described the Synodal Way in Frankfurt as “an urgent need”. This applies in particular to the fight against sexual violence, underlined Christian Weisner of Wir sind Kirche. Despite the fact that the reform process has been stalled for far too long, there are also positive signals, for example from Bätzing. “Awareness of the problem has arrived.”

Agnes Wuckelt, who also attends the synod assembly as federal vice-president of the Catholic women’s community in Germany, compared the struggle for changes to the dissolution of an apartment after a death. “We can’t just lock the door and let what needs to come out to rot,” she said. Instead, it should be thrown away generously and courageously. Valuable but long forgotten things can also resurface. “When the old is lost, the new can grow,” said Magnus Lux of Wir sind Kirche.

The Synodal Assembly has 230 members: the 69 German bishops, 69 representatives of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) – this is the representation of the laity, that is to say of the non-clergy – and 92 representatives of various Catholic professional groups. It deals with four subjects: the place of women in the Church, the management of power, Catholic sexual morality and priestly celibacy.