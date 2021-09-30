Catholics on the Road to Reform – Synodal Assembly in Frankfurt

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The Synod Assembly, the central body of the current process of reforming the Catholic Church in Germany, will meet for the second time on Thursday in Frankfurt / Main.

Due to the corona pandemic, the synodal assembly had been postponed twice. It now takes place at the Frankfurt Motor Show under strict hygienic conditions. The aim of the process is to renew the church in essential points.

The Synodal Assembly has 230 members: the 69 German bishops, 69 representatives of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) – this is the representation of the laity, that is to say of the non-clergy – and 92 representatives of various Catholic professional groups. It deals with four subjects: the place of women in the Church, the management of power, Catholic sexual morality and priestly celibacy. The four topics are each assigned to a forum that deals with the complex. Each forum has developed reform proposals for its territory.

“It’s about setting course for the first time”

“We will discuss the texts of the forums,” said the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, of the German news agency. “There are a lot of requests for changes. This will be voted on, then the texts will be sent back to the forums for further work. So it’s about setting the course, not yet making final decisions. “

Conservative Synodal Path critics such as Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki and Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer accuse reformers that the whole process is doomed because the Vatican will not approve any major changes. ZdK President Thomas Sternberg said of the dpa: “There are questions that can only be answered with Rome. We rely on the knowledge, which has been around for a long time, that the signs of the times are being recognized. In the Vatican, they recognized very well that something must change. “

In addition, there are also reforms that German Catholics could implement independently without violating canon law. “Power structures can be changed,” Sternberg said. In the future, committed believers should not only act in an advisory capacity in congregations, but should also be more involved in leadership. “Women need to be promoted more and get leadership positions in the church,” Sternberg demanded. “The diversity of life forms must be seen and recognized. The blessing for same-sex couples, which has been around for a long time, should become evident. ” But this is precisely what the Vatican recently expressly prohibited.

The trigger for the Synodal Way was the scandal of abuse in the Catholic Church. “If you want to prevent abuse in the future, you have to change the structures,” Sternberg said. “You cannot stay on the surface of things.”