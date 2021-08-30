Cell Culture Dishes Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2021 to 2027

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2027 Cell Culture Dishes Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Cell Culture Dishes Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Cell Culture Dishes market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

In 2020, the global Cell Culture Dishes market size was US$ 279 million and it is expected to reach US$ 426.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Key Players in the Global Cell Culture Dishes Market: Corning, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Greiner Bio-One, Sarstedt, Sumitomo Bakelite, TPP Techno Plastic Products, VWR, Crystalgen, Wuxi NEST Biotechnology, CELLTREAT Scientific Products

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Cell Culture Dishes market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Petri dish is a type of glass or plastic shallow round dish with a close fitting lid which is a vital tool in scientific laboratories. The uses for this piece of equipment are varied, but it is most well-known for holding a culture medium upon which cells, bacteria, and viruses can be grown and studied. Most major scientific breakthroughs have been greatly assisted by the use of petri dishes whether they involve the structure of a virus or the ability to clone meat.

Global Cell Culture Dishes key players include Corning, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Greiner Bio-One, Sarstedt, Sumitomo Bakelite, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, 60 mm is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Laboratory, followed by Hospital.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Cell Culture Dishes industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Cell Culture Dishes. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Segmentation By Type :

35 mm

60 mm

100 mm

Other

Segmentation By Application :

Laboratory

Hospital

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

