Cement Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Forecast

Companies Mentioned: Drake Cement, UltraTech Cement Ltd, InterCement, CNBM International Corporation, HeidelbergCement, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, KLG Ecolite, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, Spectra Logistics Private Limited, VA TRADING COMPANY, K V R SONS, Tatiya Trade Link, M/s Nirmal World Private Limited and Tiger Cement Pvt. Ltd

Cement market will grow at a rate of 3.25% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rise in the demand for residential construction acts as a vital factor driving the growth of cement market.

Cement is defined as a type of binding agent which sets and hardens to adhere to building units such as stones, bricks, and tiles. It is a grey powder which is mixed with water and sand to make mortar, or with water, sand, and small stones to make concrete. Cement is the combination of calcium, silicon, iron, aluminium, and gypsum.

Type of Cement Market: Portland Cement, Others

Application of Cement Market: Residential Construction, Non-Residential Construction

