Cementless Neck Stems Market: Taking New Steps to satisfy the Challenges and Enter in Industry

Cementless stems are porous or coated implants utilized in hip replacement. Cementless stems are best classified consistent with the precise stem geometry. With each unique geometric design comes a definite set of potential complications. Cementless stems help reduce complications related to total hip replacement, like loosening of the prosthesis and therefore the chances of infection. Moreover, cementless neck stems are designed to preserve the natural nutrition of the femoral bone and facilitate rehabilitation by allowing unrestricted blood flow. differing types of cementless stems are available on the market, like porous plus HA, HA-coated, porous-coated, and grit blasted.

Growth of the cementless neck stems market is especially driven by the increasing number hip replacements round the world. consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, per annum , around 332,000 total hip replacements are performed within the us . In 2017, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, and Germany were among the countries with the very best rates for hip and knee replacement. the entire hip replacement is additionally mentioned as total hip arthroplasty/hip resurfacing. Total hip arthroplasty is one among the foremost cost-effective and consistently successful surgeries performed in orthopedics. It provides reliable outcomes for patients affected by end-stage degenerative hip osteoarthritis.

Hip replacement is categorized into four segments, like revision hip implants, partial hip reconstruction, primary hip reconstruction, and hip resurfacing. Among all procedures, the share of neck stems procedures is high, and thus, it’s expected to grow year-on-year, driving the cementless neck stems market growth. within the recent past, the cementless method had appropriated much of the cemented hip implant, reaching over 50% of procedures performed. Despite the common perception that total hip replacements last about ten years, researchers have found that the devices are extremely durable, even 20 years after surgery.

Moreover, the prevalence of osteoarthritis is increasing gradually and has become an economic burden for several countries round the world. Furthermore, with growing geriatric population, the amount of hip replacement procedures also are increasing. consistent with the United Nations , by 2050, around 20% of the world’s population are going to be over 60 years aged . Of which, around 130 million (15% of population) people are expected to suffer from symptomatic osteoarthritis. The aforementioned factors also are responsible to accelerate the cementless neck stems market growth. Furthermore, the cementless neck stems market is witnessing robust growth, in Asia Pacific, thanks to the increasing population of individuals aged 20 to 65 years within the region.

Key Players

Key players operating in the cementless neck stems market include Limacorporate S.p.a., DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co. KG, Altimed JSC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DJO Global, Inc., Biotechni S.A.S, Imeco S.A. and Stryker.

