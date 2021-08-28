Central African Republic | At “Bangui the coquette” the men do their nails

(Bangui) With a precise and delicate gesture, Debonheur Koli paints the nails of his young customer in his dusty shop. In Bangui, the Central African capital, the manicure and pedicure sector, which is considered female in the West, is also a male profession.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021 at 7:00 am

Barbara DEBOUT Agence France-Presse

Debonheur, 27, leans over the outstretched hand of a young regular in the Ngaragba district at the foot of the town’s hills. He concentrates, applies the brush meticulously, then looks up, everyone is smiling. Mission accomplished: The knot drawn on the keratin is perfect.

Many women know the young man in “Bangui the Coquette”, a long-standing nickname for the city for the sweetness of life that once shaped it. “He’s very good at wearing false eyelashes and false nails. Every time everyone asks me who did this to me. I like coming to Debonheur because I feel nice afterwards! », Trusts the lively Penina, 23 years old.

But Debonheur didn’t really start this job out of passion. “There’s no job,” he sighs. “When men do their nails, it is mainly for financial reasons”.

According to the UN, the second smallest developed country in the world, which has been plagued by civil war since 2013, unemployment is 24.2% and many Central Africans are forced to enter the world of ingenuity in order to live their lives, that of the informal economy to win.

A small hi-fi system crawls with American rap. A fan cools the warm, humid air in the shop a little. Debonheur sits on his stool in jeans and a Muhammad Ali T-shirt in front of the walls, lined with posters of American music stars and football players.

The art of ingenuity

“I dropped out of school at the age of 15 because the funding program for an NGO was discontinued,” he told AFP.

In this country, which is constantly in crisis, access to education remains one of the lowest in the world. In 2016, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) found that 240,000 children were excluded from the school system and the secondary school enrollment rate was below 22%.

In this context, many Central Africans try to get along. When Debonheur finds himself outside the school desks, he makes his way across the river to Zongo in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “I learned how to do my nails there in four months,” he says.

Back in Bangui, he becomes a traveling dealer and will set up his stand in 2019. “I found a location for which I pay 30,000 CFA francs a month (45 euros) and build my hut on it,” he explains.

To equip himself, he drives every month “to PK5”, the Muslim quarter of Bangui, which is considered to be the economic heart of the capital. “Only here can I find the products I need, such as false nails, glue or nail polish remover at a good price.”

Informal economy

His salary varies daily: from 2,000 francs for bad days to over 20,000 on public holidays or weekends or between 3 and 30 euros.

According to the World Bank, the monthly minimum wage in the formal sector is 36 euros. “Here people voluntarily choose the informal sector in order to maximize their income. And there are no taxes to be paid, ”emphasizes Médard Gouaye, researcher at the University of Bangui, who specializes in the informal economy.

Motorbike taxi drivers, phone card sellers, drug sellers, furniture makers, bricklayers … almost 80% of young people between the ages of 20 and 29 work in the informal economy.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the state was the main employer. But decades of poor governance and recurring periods of instability and violence have made access to public sector jobs difficult.

Today the small Debonheur company is doing well. He trained several people to meet the growing demand, including Emmanuel, his younger brother. 25 years old, he dreams of becoming a nurse. “To pay for my studies, I do my nails in my brother’s salon until 11 a.m. and in the afternoon I’m a motorcycle taxi,” he reveals.