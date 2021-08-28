Ceramic Fiber Market- Exclusive Industry Research Report 2021-2026 | Future Developments | Latest Innovation | Top Companies | Growth and Demand

Global Ceramic Fiber Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The ceramic fiber market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 2.1 billion in 2021.

#Top Key Players- Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), Unifrax LLC (US), Luyang Energy Savings Material Co., Ltd. (China), Ibiden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Harbisonwalker International Inc. (US), Isolite Insulating Product Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nutec Fibratec (Mexico), Yeso Insulating Product Co.Ltd. (Japan), Rath Group (US), FibreCast Inc. (US), and Double Egret Thermal Insulation (China).

“The RCF is the largest type of ceramic fiber for ceramic fiber market in 2020”

The rising construction activities; high production of iron & steel and aluminum industries; the rising demand for flexible, durable, and lightweight materials; rising standard of living, and high per-capita spending are driving the RCF market in this region. Owing to the carcinogenic nature of RCF and introduction of several regulations on the use of RCF, companies are now manufacturing and using AES wool as a substitute for RCF.

“Blanket is estimated to be the largest product form of ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026.”

Blanket is the most widely-known product form of ceramic fiber because of its versatility in design and performance. The blanket segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2020. The huge demand in this segment is owing to the high demand for insulation material in the shipping, metal, automotive, and space industries.

“Refining & petrochemical is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026.”

Refining & petrochemical industry had the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period mainly because of its high use in the furnaces and boilers for refining crude and petrochemicals production. The increasing need to lower operating costs; increase reliability; and lower the energy use in furnace linings, roof, and walls are fueling the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.

“APAC is expected to be the largest ceramic fiber market during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

The dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period due to intensive R&D, increasing infrastructural development activities, and increasing awareness created by regulatory organizations, such as EPA and REACH, for environmental protection. Intensive R&D activities are being undertaken in countries, such as China and India.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Ceramic Fiber Market: Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Ceramic Fiber Market Definition And Inclusions, By Type

1.2.3 Ceramic Fiber Market Definition And Inclusions, By Product Form

1.2.4 Ceramic Fiber Market Definition And Inclusions, By End-Use Industry

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Ceramic Fiber Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Ceramic Fiber Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews – Demand And Supply Sides

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 2 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of Products

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 1 Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue Of All Products

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 2 – Bottom-Up (Demand Side): Products Sold

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 3 – Top-Down

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Ceramic Fiber Market: Data Triangulation

2.4 Growth Rate Assumptions /Growth Forecast

2.4.1 Supply Side

Figure 7 Market Cagr Projections From The Supply Side

2.4.2 Demand Side

Figure 8 Market Growth Projections From Demand-Side Drivers And Opportunities

2.5 Factor Analysis

2.6 Assumptions

2.7 Limitations

2.8 Risk Assessment

Table 1 Ceramic Fiber Market: Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

Figure 9 Refining & Petrochemical Is The Largest End-Use Industry Of Ceramic Fiber

Figure 10 Rcf To Lead The Ceramic Fiber Market During The Forecast Period

Figure 11 Blanket To Be Largest Product Form Of Ceramic Fiber Between 2021 And 2026

Figure 12 Apac Accounted For The Largest Share Of Ceramic Fiber Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Ceramic Fiber Market

Figure 13 Apac To Drive The Ceramic Fiber Market During The Forecast Period

4.2 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Region

Figure 14 Apac To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

4.3 Apac: Ceramic Fiber Market, By Product Form And Country, 2020

Figure 15 China Accounted For The Largest Share In Apac

4.4 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Product Form

Figure 16 Blanket To Be The Largest Product Form Of Ceramic Fiber

4.5 Ceramic Fiber Market Size, By End–Use Industry Vs. Region

Figure 17 Refining & Petrochemical Was The Dominant End User Of Ceramic Fiber In 2020

4.6 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Key Countries

Figure 18 Japan To Register Highest Cagr Between 2021 And 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In The Ceramic Fiber Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Ceramic Fiber Insulation From High-Temperature Applications

5.2.1.2 Increased Thermal Efficiency As Compared To Substitutes

5.2.1.3 Rapid Urbanization And Infrastructural Developments

Figure 20 Infrastructure Investment As Part Of Gdp, 2019

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining To The Use Of Carcinogenic Materials And Durability Issue

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations On Conventional Insulation Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand From Various Applications In Aerospace And Alternative Energy Industries

Table 2 Emerging Applications Of Ceramic Fiber

5.2.3.2 Increasing Capacity Expansions And Joint Venture Activities In High-Growth Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Changes In The Iron & Steel Industry Of China

5.2.4.2 Delayed And Increased Ocean Freights To Affect Ceramic Fiber Imports

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 21 Ceramic Fiber Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

Table 3 Ceramic Fiber Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Gdp Trends And Forecast Of Major Economies

Table 4 Gdp Trends And Forecast, By Major Economy, 2018 – 2026 (Usd Billion)

5.4.2 Oil & Gas Industry

Table 5 Oil Production Statistics: Top 15 Countries, 2015–2025 (Million Ton)

Table 6 Natural Gas Production Statistics: Top 15 Countries, 2015–2025 (Billion Cubic Meter)

5.5 Covid-19 Impact

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 22 Country-Wise Spread Of Covid-19

5.5.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 23 Revised Gdp Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2021

5.5.3.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Economy—Scenario Assessment

Figure 24 Factors Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 25 Scenarios Of Covid-19 Impact

5.6 Impact Of Covid-19: Customer Analysis

…….CONTINUED

Research Coverage:

This report segments the market for ceramic fiber on the basis of type, product form, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value and volume of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for ceramic fiber.

