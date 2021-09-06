Ceramic Filters Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ceramic Filters Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global ceramic filters market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A ceramic filter is a versatile filter that decontaminates air or removes sediments from the water using natural media. Ceramic water filters utilize a ceramic cartridge to process the water and filter out bacteria, turbidity, viruses, protozoa, microbial cysts, and other contaminants. These filters are manufactured using fine silica powder, and several clay-based materials, such as white kaolin, red terracotta, and back clay. Ceramic filters are usually installed in households or as a portable filtration device for light industrial applications.

Market Trends

Rapid industrialization and the rising demand for clean water across industries is driving the ceramic filter market. These filters provide safe drinking water and help in treating industrial wastewater for disposal, bio-filtration, and hot-gas filtration. Furthermore, rising environmental awareness has led to the replacement of traditional water filters with ceramic filters for mitigating the emissions of toxic gaseous and hazardous volatile organic compounds. Ceramic filters have better cleaning capacities and higher mechanical strength, which further catalyze the product demand. Additionally, several product innovations have led to the advent of silver-impregnated activated carbon in ceramic filters, thereby augmenting the market growth. The increasing adoption of silicon carbide and titanium dioxide for enhanced filtration of harmful pathogens, bacteria, and other water chemicals, is further expected to drive the ceramic filter market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Unifrax I Llc

3M Company

Anguil Environmental Systems Inc.

Ceramic Filters Company Inc.

Clear Edge (Filtration Group Corporation)

Glosfume Technologies Ltd.

Haldor Topsoe

Klt Filtration Limited

Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

Tri-Mer Corporation

Veolia Environnement S.A.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Ceramic Water Filter

Ceramic Air Filter

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Hot Gas Filtration Oil/Water Separation Bio-Filtration Others



Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

