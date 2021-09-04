Chancellor candidate Laschet warns against red-red-green

Laschet definitely wants to become Federal Chancellor: at the CDU Brandenburg State Party Conference in Potsdam, he admits errors in the election campaign, but continues to be belligerent.

Potsdam (AP) – Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet hopes his party will leave for federal elections despite poor poll results and relies on warning from a left alliance with the SPD, the Greens and the left.

“We will not get there, the Union needs it in this particular crisis situation – and that is why it is worth that we all fight again”, declared on Saturday the head of the CDU during the state party conference of the CDU Brandenburg in Potsdam. . Laschet said prosperity cannot be sustained with red-green or red-red-green.

CDU leader attacked left

“Some say yes: now the red socks campaign is relaunched,” he said. But that’s not the point. If the left in the Bundestag cannot bring itself to support a humanitarian operation of the Bundeswehr in Afghanistan, which NATO and the protection of the Constitution want to dissolve, “then these are all reasons why these people are not allowed to sit. in a German government. . “He also doesn’t trust Red-Green to provide more internal security.

The candidate for chancellor of the Union admitted errors in the electoral campaign, but was combative. “It’s not about whether the candidate for chancellor looked one way or another or whether he made a mistake,” Laschet said. “Of course there were mistakes, but now it’s a question of directional decision.” He wanted to become Federal Chancellor. “This is what I fight for, this is what I give my last.” Laschet caused a stir during Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s visit to the flooded area when he joked with passers-by, while Steinmeier expressed sympathy for the many deaths.

In his speech, the head of the CDU repeatedly attacked the candidate for chancellor of the SPD, Olaf Scholz. He asked Scholz to refrain from using terms such as guinea pigs. “People are not guinea pigs in this country.” Scholz had advertised the corona vaccinations and said everyone vaccinated was the guinea pig of those who had waited until now. He did not trust the SPD and the Greens to have any competence in converting to a climate neutral economy. Laschet said former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz knows what economic policy means and how he links it to climate policy. Merz is part of Laschet’s campaign team.