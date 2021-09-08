Chancellor candidate Laschet will meet with President Macron

Olaf Scholz has already been to the Élysée, it is now Armin Laschet’s turn. The Union candidate for chancellor is visiting French President Emmanuel Macron today.

Düsseldorf / Paris (dpa) – About two and a half weeks before the federal elections, French President Emmanuel Macron today receives Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) for a bilateral meeting.

On Monday, the vice-chancellor and SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz was Macron’s guest at the Elysee. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Laschet officially goes to Paris in his capacity as Franco-German cultural representative.

Macron and Laschet have met on several occasions, but today’s bilateral meeting is the first since Laschet was nominated as a candidate for Union chancellor. Green candidate Annalena Baerbock, on the other hand, did not visit Macron before the election.

Eyelashes under pressure

Given the historically low polls for the Union, Laschet is particularly under pressure. The SPD has overtaken the Union in the polls, the CDU / CSU currently only reaches around 20% in some polls.

Laschet, who was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2005, is a staunch defender of close Franco-German relations. In Paris, he is considered a “friend of France” and militates for the Franco-German “tandem” to strengthen Europe internally and externally.

Last year, Laschet was in France several times as a Franco-German cultural representative, for example on the occasion of the national holiday on July 14 and January 27 on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Almost exactly a year ago, the CDU politician was in September 2020 at Macron’s invitation for a long conversation at the Élysée.

Merkel’s criticism caused a sensation

In early 2020, Laschet caused a sensation at the Munich Security Conference with statements that the federal government should once again rely on its European policy. This was understood as a criticism of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Laschet also wanted a clearer response from the federal government to Macron’s European policy proposals. In June 2019, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia also visited the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, which was badly damaged by fire.

This morning, Laschet will first deliver a speech to the parliament of the Land of North Rhine-Westphalia during a memorial service for the victims of the flood disaster. Around noon, it flies from Düsseldorf to Paris. The opposition of the SPD and the Greens is outraged that the Prime Minister of NRW is not present at the debate on the budget for 2022, which is to be presented to the Land Parliament at the same time.