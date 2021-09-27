Charged with six murders | Ex-Police Family Serial Killers: The Trial That Shackles South Africa

(Johannesburg) A former policewoman accused of orchestrating the murder of five members of her family and her lover in order to obtain life insurance: The trial of Nomia Ndlovu, a chilling television series, has fascinated South Africans for two weeks.

The behavior of this 46-year-old woman with asymmetrical updos, who defiantly frowns or takes inappropriate poses and lifts two fingers in a frivolous Victory V at the opening of the hearings, adds to the discomfort.

PHOTO EMMANUEL CROSET, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu answers a question during her trial for the murder of five family members and her boyfriend at the South Gauteng courthouse in Johannesburg on September 27, 2021.

And his composure in the face of terrible allegations takes his breath away.

On Monday, the ex-policewoman grimaces in a bright green dress and scarf around her shoulders and wrinkles her nose at questions. His lithe, slightly too relaxed demeanor seems to mock the court.

One after the other between 2012 and 2017, cousins, sisters, friends, nieces, nephews and another relative were found dead, beaten, strangled or shot.

The defendant is said to have taken out life and funeral insurance for her victims and claimed the money after her death. She completely denies everything. “I’m not the person who took out my murdered sister’s insurance,” she said before the translation into Tsonga (one of the official languages ​​of South Africa).

According to prosecutors, she would have earned the equivalent of 118,000 Canadian dollars from her murderous business.

It is believed that contract killers did most of the dirty work, but Nomia Ndlovu is believed to have personally looked after her sister Audrey and poisoned her tea before strangling her.

She was still planning to set fire to the home of another of her sisters, a mother of five, including a baby, in 2018 when the planned killer collapsed … and the police called.

She explained to the man, accompanied by his so-called accomplice, a police officer, that they had to be knocked out first with sleeping pills and then stuffed their mouths with socks to suppress the screams.

A few days earlier, another hit man had stalled at the sight of the defendant’s old mother. He quit his job, asked the frail lady for a glass of water, and left the house.