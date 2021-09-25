Charges against Meng Wanzhou “fully exposed,” Beijing said

(Beijing) Beijing said Saturday that the allegations against Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, were fabricated and that it was “political persecution” as the Chinese telecommunications giant’s leader was extradited to Canada for a year on trial.

Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 8:32 am

“The so-called ‘fraud’ allegation against Meng Wangzhou is completely fabricated,” said the State Department spokesman, quoted by the state broadcaster CCTV.

