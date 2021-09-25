Charges against Meng Wanzhou “fully exposed,” Beijing said

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 25, 2021
2

(Beijing) Beijing said Saturday that the allegations against Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, were fabricated and that it was “political persecution” as the Chinese telecommunications giant’s leader was extradited to Canada for a year on trial.

Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 8:32 am

“The so-called ‘fraud’ allegation against Meng Wangzhou is completely fabricated,” said the State Department spokesman, quoted by the state broadcaster CCTV.

More details will follow.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 25, 2021
2
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Evacuation thefts: 20 “security-related cases” |

Evacuation thefts: 20 “security-related cases” |

September 3, 2021
Photo of Dropped by three Democrats | Biden suffers setback in the event of a gun

Dropped by three Democrats | Biden suffers setback in the event of a gun

September 9, 2021
Photo of Request for vaccination from the authorities –

Request for vaccination from the authorities –

August 11, 2021
Photo of COVID-19 | The third dose of the vaccine could be given as early as September

COVID-19 | The third dose of the vaccine could be given as early as September

September 5, 2021
Back to top button