Charleston slaughter | Dylann Roof’s death sentence upheld

(Washington) A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of the American Dylann Roof, who shot and killed nine black parishioners in cold blood from a church in South Carolina in a 2015 massacre that shocked the planet.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021 at 5:57 pm

“No clinical summary or thorough legal analysis can fully explain the atrocities of Roof’s act. His crimes put him under the harshest punishment a fair society can inflict, ”the Richmond Court judges concluded in their unanimous verdict.

Convinced of the superiority of white men over other races he considers inferior, Dylan Roof opened fire 77 times in a Methodist church in Charleston on June 17, 2015, and bulleted one of nine black believers from the United States Bible study. The young man was 21 years old at the time.

This shooting left an even greater mark on public opinion in America and the world as it bloody a symbolic site of the fight against slavery: The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church brings together the oldest black congregation in this historic city from the time of the plantations that located in the southeastern United States.

The young extremist was sentenced to the death penalty in early 2017 with no regret or apology.

Before the Court of Appeal, his lawyers tried to have his sentence overturned, arguing that the trial judge should never have complied with the defendant’s motion in order to secure his own defense. But the appellate judges brushed that argument aside.

The convict, now 27 and held in prison, faces no short-term execution as President Biden’s government imposed a moratorium on federal executions last month.