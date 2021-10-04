Chemical weapons | Syria called for Bashar al-Assad to allow inspections

(The Hague) The member states of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) called on Syria on Monday to let inspectors on its soil.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 1:49 pm

They believe Damascus continues to violate its obligations to verify the possible presence of chemical weapons in locations where they are likely to be manufactured or stored.

Great Britain, the United States and their allies have also called on Russia to make a statement after the poisoning of their opponent Alexei Navalny in 2020, who, according to Western experts, fell victim to the neurotoxin Novichok designed in Soviet times.

Syria is under further pressure from the OPCW after refusing to issue a visa to a member of an inspection team that will be visiting in October.

“It is imperative that Syria issue visas … without hindrance or delay,” said British Ambassador Joanna Roper after a meeting of the Executive Council of the OPCW member states in The Hague.

Ms. Roper also urged Syria to provide “explanations” for the fate of two chlorine bottles identified as evidence of a chemical attack on the city of Douma in 2018.

The Syrian authorities recently informed the OPCW that the two cylinders were destroyed in an unspecified attack on one of their chemical weapons facilities in June.

Over 40 people killed with chlorine

More than 40 people were killed in the attack on Douma, leading western countries to fire a barrage of missiles at three chemical weapons facilities.

The team of inspectors will not travel to Damascus unless all of its members get a visa, said OPCW Director General Fernando Arias.

According to Arias, the Damascus declarations on the remaining chemical weapons “cannot be considered precise and complete” because “gaps, inconsistencies and contradictions remain unsolved”.

President Bashar al-Assad’s regime still denies the use of chemical weapons, saying it had all of its supplies under a 2013 agreement following an alleged attack on the nerve agent sarin that killed 1,400 people in a suburb of Ghouta , submitted.

London and Washington have also called on Russia to clarify the Navalny poisoning. Moscow has denied any involvement in this poisoning.

“The Russian Federation must make declarations on the use of chemical weapons against Mr Navalny in its territory and declare its remaining chemical weapons, including the (innervation) agent Novichok,” said the Ambassador of the States – United Joseph Manso in a press release.