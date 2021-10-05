Child crime | A damning report for the Catholic Church in France

(Paris) Blast for the Catholic Church in France and Beyond: An independent commission investigating the extent of child crime drew its damning conclusions on Tuesday, estimating the number of children and children at 216,000.

Karine PERRET Agence France-Presse

When we consider that of lay people who work in church institutions (teachers, overseers, leaders of youth movements …) abuse in the church (ciase).

“These numbers are more than worrying, they are overwhelming and there is no way they can go unanswered,” said Sauvé.

The Catholic Church showed “until the early 2000s a deep indifference and even cruelty towards the victims” of child crime, he denounced.

The President of the French Bishops’ Conference, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, immediately expressed “his shame”, “his fear” and asked for “forgiveness”. The voice of the victims “overwhelms us, their number overwhelms us,” he said.

Véronique Margron, President of Corref (Institutes and Orders), for her part called out “a catastrophe”: “What should you say if you don’t experience it? […] a carnal shame, an absolute shame ”.

Boys “represent almost 80% of the victims, with a very high concentration between the ages of 10 and 13,” noted Jean-Marc Sauvé. He had previously revealed a “minimum estimate” of the number of predators: “2900 to 3200” men – priests or religious – between 1950 and 2020.

As a result of two and a half years of work, the report of the commission of inquiry was handed over to the French episcopate and the orders and parishes on Tuesday in Paris in the presence of representatives of victims’ associations.

“You are finally bringing the victims institutional recognition of all the responsibility of the Church, which the bishops and the Pope have so far not been able to”, declared François Devaux, co-founder of a victims’ association, publicly.

In a press release, a group of associations said they were now expecting “clear and tangible answers” from the religious institution.

For the Catholic Church, the conclusions of this report resemble an “explosion” that AFP expected a Ciase member to make on condition of anonymity.

“Story”

“This is historic because we can no longer tell ourselves that we are sullying the church, that the tide has to be turned,” one victim, Véronique Garnier, told AFP at the end of the conference.

“It’s good because this Commission report is something serious that formalizes what happened. I have already received messages of abuse that say we made it up, ”said Jean-René, a member of a collective of victims from western France.

La Ciase was founded in autumn 2018 and consists of 22 members, volunteers with multidisciplinary skills who, according to Mr. Sauvé, have made the words of the victims the “matrix of their work”.

First with a call for testimony that was open for seventeen months and received 6,500 calls or contacts from victims or relatives. Then by conducting 250 lengthy hearings or research interviews.

It also turned up in numerous archives, the church, the justice or interior ministries, the press …

After the diagnosis was made, the commission listed dozens of proposals in different areas: hearing the victims, prevention, training of priests and religious, canon law, transformation of the leadership of the Church …

Jean-Marc Sauvé called on the institution to provide financial “reparation” to all victims of sexual violence in it, in the hope that this compensation should be viewed as “due” rather than a “gift”.

The episcopate had taken measures in the spring that did not promise reparation, but an instrument of financial “contributions” that will be paid to the victims from 2022 and that are unanimous neither with the latter nor with the faithful, who are called to donate.

This report is being scrutinized in Rome by Pope Francis, who met some of the French bishops in September and had been confronted with this dossier on child crime since the beginning of his pontificate.