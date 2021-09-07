Children’s Wear Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Children’s Wear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global children’s wear market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Children’s wear consists of apparel and footwear for children between the age group 0 to 12 years. It includes innerwear, nightwear, socks, and tights made from different materials, like cotton, polyester, silk, and satin. Children’s wear is more casual, comfortable, and flexible in comparison to that of the adults, and is fit for play and rest. Moreover, manufactures are offering both gender-neutral and specific variety of clothing for girls and boys in a wide range of styles, colors and fabric materials.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/children-wear-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising disposable incomes and improving standards of living have prompted parents to buy premium-quality apparel for their children. Owing to this, manufacturers are designing clothes and footwear for infants with their favorite movie and cartoon characters printed on it. They are also focusing on making replicas of outfits worn by parents or celebrities, in smaller sizes for kids. Apart from this, the rising trend of social media influence, along with the emergence of various online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Myntra and Hopscotch, which offer a wide range of options for children wear, have bolstered the market growth. Furthermore, the changing lifestyles, the relatively high birth rates and the growing impact of television and mass-media have boosted the sales of children’s wear globally.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – http://bit.ly/3asdpte

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Adidas AG

Benetton Group

Carter’s Inc.

Cotton On Group Pty. Ltd.

Diesel SPA

Dolce & Gabbana SRL

Esprit Holdings Limited

Fruit of the Loom, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Levi Strauss & Co.

Mothercare plc

Nike Inc.

OshKosh B’gosh Inc.

The Children’s Place

The Gap Inc.,

V.F. Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product category, consumer group, gender, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Product Category:

Apparel

Footwear

Others

Breakup by Consumer Group:

Infant (0-12 Months)

Toddler (1-3yrs)

Preschool (3-5yrs)

Gradeschooler (5-12yrs)

Breakup by Gender:

Boys

Girls

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indoor-lbs-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fleet-management-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/off-the-road-tire-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/agroscience-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/femtocell-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dental-practice-management-software-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lymphoma-treatment-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01-6197128

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/odor-control-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800