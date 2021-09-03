Chile Cards and Payments Market Report- Growth Opportunities, and Top Companies: Banco Santander, Banco de Credito e Inversiones

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Chile Cards and Payments Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Chile Cards and Payments Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Chile Cards and Payments Market.

BancoEstado

Banco de Chile

Banco Falabella

Banco Santander

Banco de Credito e Inversiones

Banco Bice

Banco Ripley

Coopeuch

Redcompra

Transbank

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Ripley

Magna

Google Pay

OnePay

MACH Pay

Chile Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Chilean cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2017-21e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together RNR research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Scope of this Report-

– Following the announcement of new regulation in April 2019, the Chilean government opened up its merchant acquiring and processing space for new entrants. Since 1989, Transbank had been the single acquiring and issuing processor in the Chilean payment market. The new regulation intends to end Transbanks monopoly in this space and increase competition. As a result, multiple acquirers have started entering the Chilean market. In May 2019, acquiring solutions provider EVO Payments entered the market in a 10-year joint venture with Banco de Credito e Inversiones (Bci).

– The growing ecommerce market is encouraging banks to enter this space. In December 2020, Santander launched Tienda Santander, a digital marketplace allowing its credit card holders to purchase Apple products in up to 24 interest-free installments. Going forward, Tienda Santander will add new products and benefits on an ongoing basis, from everyday essentials to travel packages and gastronomic experiences. In June 2021, Banco Bice launched its online marketplace, BICE Store. Customers can use any credit card to make purchases in up to 24 interest-free installments.

– Card payment acceptance among Chilean merchants is likely to increase due to the gradual reduction of merchant service fees. Currently, the merchant service fee for credit cards has been set between 0.05% and 2.40%, while for debit cards and prepaid cards it is 0.05% and 1.15%. These rates are applicable to business establishments that join the payment card system operated by Transbank, which operates domestic card scheme Redcompra. Previously, in April 2016, Transbank reduced merchant service fees on debit card payments from 1.61% to 1.49%.

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Job Analysis

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Appendix