Chile | UN condemns “xenophobia” against immigration opponents

(Santiago de Chile) The United Nations on Monday expressed “concerns about violence and xenophobia” in Chile towards migrants following a hostile Venezuelan demonstration in the north of the country on Saturday.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 3:25 pm

“We call on the authorities and the population to respect human rights and international humanitarian law,” said the UN office in Chile on Twitter.

PHOTO MARTIN BERNETTI, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Protesters at a parade against illegal immigration in Iquique, Chile, 25 September 2021.

On Saturday, around 3,000 people demonstrated in Iquique, just under 2,000 km from Santiago, against the presence of migrants, mostly Venezuelans, who camp in the port city of 190,000. Protesters burned migrants’ belongings. An investigation has been launched.

After Syria, Venezuela is the country with the most displaced persons worldwide, around 5.6 million since 2015 according to UN evaluations.

The demonstration on Saturday took place the day after the police evacuated a migrant camp that had been set up in a square in Iquique for a year. Most of them, poor and undocumented, are stranded in this city, surviving doing odd jobs and having no way of reaching the capital.

REUTER’S PHOTO

Protesters destroy the property of Venezuelan migrants who are in a makeshift camp in a public square during a rally against illegal immigration in Iquique, Chile, on Aug.

The Special Representative for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Eduardo Stein, expressed in an open letter that he was “concerned” at the “hatred, intolerance and xenophobia” that arose in Iquique appeared.

Chile’s Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado has expressed his opposition to the acts of violence. “However, we will continue with the ‘necessary’ evacuations of all public spaces and the ‘deportation program’ of illegal migrants, he added.

In 2018 Chile implemented a generous migration policy towards the Venezuelans, who had to leave their country due to the deep political and economic crisis there.

But the government has since turned on the screw and recently carried out several deportation operations, particularly of migrants who entered illegally via the Andes to the north.

According to official figures, 23,673 people entered Chile illegally between January and July, 7,000 more than in all of 2020.