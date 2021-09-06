China Saccharin Market Growth And Business Opportunity 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Saccharin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the China saccharin market size reached a volume of 17,767 Metric Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China saccharin market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Saccharin is a non-nutritive, artificial sweetener that is prepared by oxidizing o-toluenesulfonamide or phthalic anhydride. It is a white colored powder with a crystalline texture and is considered to be much sweeter than table sugar. Soluble in water, stable and devoid of any calories, this sweetener has a long shelf life and can be safely consumed even after a long period of storage. Characterized by a slightly bitter and metallic aftertaste in high concentrations, it is usually combined with other low-calorie sweeteners for the preparation of numerous low-calorie and sugar-free products, such as jams, jellies, candies, carbonated drinks, cookies, baked goods and canned fruits.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness regarding the consumption of low-calorie sweeteners in China. Owing to various factors such as shifting dietary preferences, hectic and prolonged working schedules, coupled with a lack of physical activity, have resulted in an increasing prevalence of obesity and lifestyle diseases such as diabetes. Consequently, health-conscious individuals are increasing the inclusion of saccharin in their daily diets as a measure to curb high-calorie consumption. Additionally, saccharin forms a crucial ingredient in the manufacturing of syrup-based medicines. It is also used as a coating on certain chewable tablets to render a sweet taste. The flourishing pharmaceutical industry in the country is providing further thrust to the market growth. Easy availability of raw material in China and low production costs are some of the other factors contributing to the China saccharin market price expansion in the country.

China Saccharin Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:

Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd.

Shanghai Merry Yang Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Focus Corporation

Shaanxi Greenbo Biochem Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sodium

Insoluble

Calcium

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Table Top Sweeteners

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

