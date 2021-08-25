China wants to design a giant ship that is several kilometers long

The Middle Kingdom intends to make space one of its iconic areas. To do this, he opted for the construction of an extraordinary spaceship. According to the Chinese media South China Morning Post, it is a giant spaceship several kilometers wide. Several scientists are already working on the project.

Great utility especially for space exploration.

His work will last five years and will be supervised by the National Natural Science Foundation of China. In a document, the latter said that the giant spacecraft will be of great use in particular for space exploration. “Such a spacecraft is an important strategic aerospace equipment for future use of space resources, exploration of the mysteries of the universe and long-term maintenance in orbit,” he said. However, given the vastness of the ship, it cannot be launched in a single flight. In fact, to get the entire ship in space, scientists plan to send every piece of the machine out into the universe.

The project is estimated at $ 2.3 million

Once in space, therefore, they will be definitively assembled. Note that scientists will also need to seek to reduce the number of ship parts theft by optimizing the weight of the various parts to be shipped. The least we can say is that it is an important project, since it is estimated at 2.3 million dollars. For the record, this is not the first time that China has made a major investment in space. Two years ago, the country was the first to land on the opposite side of the moon.

