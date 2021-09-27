China wants to restrict abortions for no medical reason

(Beijing) Beijing on Monday called for a reduction in abortions that are not “medically necessary” as China, the world’s most populous country, seeks to increase its birth rate and encourage couples to have more children.

The government has released new guidelines on women’s sexual health stating that health professionals should “encourage premarital checkups, pre-pregnancy checkups,” and “reduce medically unnecessary abortions”.

No information was given on the implementation.

Unlike most other Asian countries, abortion in China is legal and very easily accessible. But after decades of one-child policy, against a backdrop of traditional boyfriendliness, tight controls are designed to prevent the sex-selective abortion that has led to the gender imbalance and abandonment.

Amid growing concerns about its demographics, China has gradually relaxed since 2016 by allowing all Chinese to have a second child without resuming the birth rate. At the end of May, she raised the limit to three children per couple.

Three weeks earlier, the results of the last ten-year census had shown a sharp slowdown in population growth, which reached 1.411 billion people by the end of 2020, with aging faster than expected.

Compared to the previous census in 2010, the population according to this census has increased by 5.38% (or 0.53% on average per year). This is the smallest increase since the 1960s.

The number of births fell to 12 million last year, from 14.65 million in 2019, when the birth rate hit the lowest level since Communist China was founded in 1940 (10.48 per 1,000).

But most young Chinese shy away from having three children because of long working hours or transport distances, high costs for housing and child-rearing and also because they often have to be only children themselves.

Since the fertility rate has fallen to 1.3 children per woman of childbearing age and thus well below the generation change threshold, the communist regime has promised measures in the education and health sector to enlarge families.