China Wealth Management Market Report- Manufacturers, Type and Application, Growth Rate | The People’s Bank of China

Chinas affluent segment (including HNW and mass affluent individuals) accounted for a mere 4.9% of the total adult population in 2020. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the countrys wealth market has remained resilient, thereby driving the overall affluent population growth of 7.7% in 2020. Even though China was the ground-zero of the COVID-19 outbreak, it was also the first country globally to deal with the first wave. This improved consumer optimism well ahead of an actual revival of the Chinese economy. Nevertheless, a strong retail investments growth is expected over the upcoming period, with the growth being predominately driven by those in higher wealth bands. Furthermore, the countrys savings and investments market is observing a growing preference for robo-advice by HNW investors. This demand has also been accelerated by the pandemic, which has been a catalyst in increasing the use of digital products and services.

This report analyzes the Chinese wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by the number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including equities, mutual funds, deposits, and bonds.

– HNW individuals constituted only 0.18% of the total adult population of China in 2020.

– An investment platform at a main bank is the preferred investment channel among Chinese investors across all affluent classes considered.

– Equities remain the most popular investment avenue for Chinese investors, indicating their preference for investment asset classes that yield high returns.

– Chinese HNW investors investment portfolios are heavily skewed towards discretionary mandates.

