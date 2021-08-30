Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Olympus, Fujifilm, Serwell Medi Equip (P) Ltd, HOYA Corporation, Physik Instrumente, JEDMED, Happersberger Otopront GmbH, Karl Storz, Toshiba, LLT Medical, OmniVision Technologies, Inc. & Others

Endoscopes have been around for a long time, but chip-on-the-tip endoscopes have recently entered the market and revolutionised endoscopy. Chip-on-the-tip endoscopes are a handheld small device with a camera located at the tip of the endoscope, as the name suggests. These cameras create a three-dimensional image with higher pixel quality and sharpness, allowing for more exact viewing of inside body structures.

Top key players: Olympus, Fujifilm, Serwell Medi Equip (P) Ltd, HOYA Corporation, Physik Instrumente, JEDMED, Happersberger Otopront GmbH, Karl Storz, Toshiba, LLT Medical, OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

The global chip-on-the-tip endoscope market is divided into seven primary regions based on geography: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Because of the increased adoption of chip-on-the-tip endoscopes for diagnostic applications as well as endoscopic procedures and high healthcare spending in North America, the North American market has the biggest revenue share.

Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes Market, By Type: Rhinoscopes, Laryngoscopes, Bronchoscopes, Gastroscopes, Colonoscopes, Arthroscopes, Ureteroscope, Others

Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes Market, By Application:Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic/Imaging Centers, Others

Chip-on-the-tip endoscopes are also known as flexible endoscopes because, unlike fibre-optic endoscopes, they do not need to be adjusted, aligned, or focused. Compact design, biocompatible integration, and cost-effective and long-life are all advantages of chip-on-the-tip endoscopes. The expanding use of chip-on-the-tip endoscopes for diagnostic applications, as well as their increasing use in minimally invasive procedures, are driving the global chip-on-the-tip endoscopes market.

