The Global Chipless RFID Market Report Forecast 2021-2025, is a valuable source of the research, covers all the records and data for business strategists. It provides the Chipless RFID industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic data and competitive analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Chipless RFID industry and provides data for building strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Chipless RFID Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 28.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Market key Players: – Alien Technology Corporation, – IDTRONIC GmbH, – Zebra Technologies, – Variuscard GmbH, – Avery Dennison, – NXP Semi Conductors and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Chipless RFID market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth

For e-healthcare, chipless 2GRFID-Sys integrates diverse wireless networking technologies, such as wireless body area networks and wireless LANs which use body sensors for monitoring the medical conditions of a patient. This helps in diagnosis assistance and action handling.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

In China, many companies are investing to revolutionize the retail industry in the country. For instance, in April 2018, Tencent showcased the working of Unmanned retail wherein if a consumer grabs a product from the shop and walks out of the store, the RFID chip will scan the item and sends the bill to the customers WeChat application.

Market News

April 2019 – Alien Technology, announced the Higgs-9 IC, the first release of its next-generation of Higgs RFID semiconductor integrated circuits. Higgs-9 enables enterprise-critical applications to run faster, smarter and with quicker ROI in RFID deployments.

