Chitosan Market 2021 Research by Worldwide Manufacturers

The global chitosan market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2028.

Chitosan is a linear polysaccharide obtained from the hard outer skeleton of shellfish, including crab, lobster, and shrimp. In the agriculture sector, it is used to enhance crop yield. It is also used in water filtration; winemaking; R&D of nanomaterials, bioadhesives, and drug delivery systems; and bioprinting. In life sciences, it is used in the treatment of obesity, high cholesterol, hypertension, Crohn’s disease, kidney failure, anemia, hyperphosphatemia, and insomnia.

Global Chitosan Market Outlook

R&D in nanomaterials is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global chitosan market. For instance, in June 2020, researchers from Zhejiang University of Technology, China, reported use of ionic gelation method and bovine serum albumin as a model protein to prepare chitosan nanoparticles. Moreover, R&D in bioprinting is also expected to aid in growth of the market.

Some of the Key companies that are profiled in this report are:

Biophrame Technologies, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., FMC Corp., Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, KIMICA Corporation, Kyowa Technos Co., Ltd., Meron Biopolymers, and Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co.

Global Chitosan Market: Scope of the Report

The chitosan market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and region. On the basis of source, it is divided into shrimp, crab, krill, squid, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into water treatment, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with country level analysis of each region.

Chitosan Market, By Product

Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

Chitosan Market, By Application

Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals

Chitosan Market, By Geographic Scope

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest chitosan market share, owing to easy availability of crustacean waste in coastal areas. Moreover, crustaceans are produced and consumed in China, Japan, and Thailand in large quantities, which makes crustacean shell waste readily available in this region.

