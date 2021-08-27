Chlorine market Growing with Major Eminent Key Players

A detailed report on Global Chlorine providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Chlorine , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Chlorine derivatives are used for various applications such as disinfection bleaching, organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and metal separation. Chlorine is an efficient disinfectant and is widely used for water treatment processes. Growing residential sector and industrial water treatment industry is expected to propel demand for chlorine in water treatment.

The global chlorine market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for chlorine from end-use industry. Caustic soda from chlorine industry is used for pulping wood chips and compounds of chlorine are used to bleach wood and paper pulp in paper production process. Therefore, growing paper industry is also expected to fuel growth of the chlorine market. According to Confederation of European Paper Industries, pulp and paper industry turnover in Europe was over US$ 94 million in 2016, with 0.4% increase from 2015.

Top Key Players in Chlorine market: BASF, SE, Occidental, Chemical, Corporation, Ercros, SA, Ineos, Group, Ltd., Olin, Corporation, PPG, Industries, Tosoh, Corporation, Dow, Chemical, Company, Westlake, Chemical, Corporation, Solvay, S.A., Akzo, Nobel, N.V., and, Covestro, AG

Regional Analysis For Chlorine Market:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Chlorine market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

[U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

[China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

[Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Among end-use industry, chemical segment accounted for the absolute best market share of 53.7% in 2017 and it’s expected to increase during the forecast period. Chlorine is used in plastic and chemical synthesis. as an example , titanium tetrachloride — an inorganic chemical — is further processed to form titanium dioxide — which is used primarily as a filler in pulp and paper manufacturing and as a pigment in paint and plastics manufacturing. Various inorganic chlorides are utilized in agriculture. as an example , phosphorus and sulfur chlorides are used as an intermediate for agrochemicals like pesticides and herbicides. according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), agrochemical sector in India was valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2017 and it’s expected to achieve US$ 7.5 billion by 2019, witnessing a CAGR of 13.18% during the forecast period (2013-2019).

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global for Chlorine market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Chlorine Market.

Detailed market analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

North America accounted for the third largest market share within the global chlorine market in 2017. this is often due to increasing demand for chlorine from end-use industries like pharmaceutical, chemical, and paper and pulp. Chlorine is widely employed by pharmaceutical industry for drug synthesis. consistent with American Chemistry Council, in 2012, chlorine and its derivatives were utilized in manufacturing widely sold 100 pharmaceuticals and chlorine was used for manufacturing a minimum of 88% of the prescription pharmaceuticals sold within the U.S. and Canada in 2016. Therefore, growing pharmaceutical industry within the U.S. is another factor driving growth of the chlorine market. consistent with the International Trade Association (ITA), the entire pharmaceutical sales in 2016 was valued at US$ 333 billion within the U.S.

