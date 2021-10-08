Chocolate Powder Drink Mix Market to Witness Rapid Growth in Demand During 2018 – 2028
Market Outlook
Chocolate powder drink mix is a combination of ingredients with cocoa powder being the primary ingredient. Chocolate powder drink mix has gained a substantial amount of attention in the food industry, not only because of its versatility but also because of an upsurge witnessed in the consumption of chocolate powder drink mix in non-confectionary applications.
Chocolate powder drinks mixes are processed beverage products in powder form containing chocolate. The powders are used in the making of various beverages like flavored milk, energy drinks and more. The main population consuming the cholate powder drink mix is millennial. The manufacturers could target them by innovating new products in order to prevail in the market.
Flavored Milk Igniting an Upsurge in the Chocolate Powder Drink Mix Market
Chocolate powder drink mix evolved as a by-product in the chocolate industry. A variety of applications, particularly in the health drinks industry and increased consumption in developing countries have led to an upsurge in the chocolate powder drink mix market. Growing demand for health drinks has led the charge, assisting the growth of the market.
Eye-catching innovations in the chocolate powder drink mix industry are observed in the last decade — for instance, the dark chocolate powder drink mix with dark chocolate as the primary constituent which includes several health benefits, and is a source of appeal as consumers are becoming concerned more than ever of what they eat.
Global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix Market: Market Participants
Some of the key players operating in the global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market are The Hershey Company, Nestlé Milano, Cadbury, Balchem Ingredient Solutions, Java Frost, CP Kelco, IdaPro MPP, Darkoff, Conagra Foods, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cocoa Processing Company Limited, JB Foods Limited among others.
Nestlé S.A. is the global market leader in chocolate powder drinks mix. Nestlé S.A. owns three different brands of chocolate powdered drinks including Dancow, Nesquik, and Nescau in which Nesquik is the largest brand which offers an array of products including dairy products, ice creams, confectionaries, canned foods, and chocolate powder drinks mix. Nesquik has a presence in more than 40 countries and holds a prominent position in chocolate powdered drink mix market.
