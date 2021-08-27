Church in Poland calls on politicians to help migrants | Free press

Some refugees are stranded at the EU’s external border with Belarus. Now the Catholic Church in Poland is appealing to political leaders.

Warsaw (AP) – The Catholic Church in Poland has called on politicians in the country to work together to find a solution to deal with migrants who have arrived illegally.

Representatives of all political forces must be guided by the core values ​​of hospitality and respect for newcomers, Primate Wojciech Polak said Thursday. “No one, regardless of religion or origin, is allowed to be an instrument in a political struggle.”

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced in late May that Minsk would no longer prevent migrants from continuing to travel to the EU – in response to tougher Western sanctions against the former Soviet republic. Since then, Lithuania in particular has had to deal with an influx of migrants from the Middle East across the border with Belarus. Recently, the pressure on Poland has also increased. The national-conservative PiS government takes a strong stance on the refugee issue.

A group of refugees has been stranded at Poland’s border with Belarus for almost two weeks. According to Polish border guards, there are 24 people. One aid organization, on the other hand, speaks of 32 migrants. Most of them are said to be from Afghanistan and Iraq. They are staying in tents in the border area near the village of Usnarz Gorny. According to media reports, the group is surrounded by soldiers and border guards on the Polish side, and security forces are visible on the Belarusian side.