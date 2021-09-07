Church tests its believers, but women’s voices are not in sight

(Vatican City) The Vatican, which on Tuesday put forward instructions to hold an extensive and unprecedented consultation with believing men and women in dioceses around the world, gave no sign of opening up to women’s suffrage during a synod.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 9:59 am

The next Synod of Bishops, an assembly of bishops from all over the world and a climax in a pontificate, will take place in two years, in October 2023.

To prepare for this, on October 10th, Pope Francis will launch a rather ambitious first phase in times of the pandemic, which consists of asking local churches to survey the widest possible range of believers and sections of society for six months. A way for the Pope, priests and bishops to reflect on their mission and bring it into the field.

“Evaluation of women”

In particular, a preparatory document presented on Tuesday underscores “the call for greater appreciation of women” made at previous synods.

When asked by the press about the desire of women to vote on the conclusions of a general assembly of bishops (which will submit proposals to the Pope), Cardinal Mario Grech, General Secretary of the Synod of Bishops, left little hope. “It is not the voice that counts, but the fact that a synod is a process in which all of God’s people are involved,” he commented.

For him, women and men must take part in this comprehensive “spiritual” consultation of the Catholic Church, which will lead to brief summaries of the local churches.

At the beginning of the year, Pope Francis appointed the French nun Nathalie Becquart as Undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, the first woman in this office and the first woman with the right to vote in this very closed circle. On Tuesday she only called on women to participate fully in the first phase of the synod.

In a document prior to this major consultation of the faithful, the Vatican states that “it will be of the utmost importance to listen to the voice of the poor and excluded, and not just those who have a role or responsibility within the churches”.

“The church itself must face the lack of faith and the corruption within itself. In particular, we must not forget the suffering that minors and vulnerable adults experience “through sexual abuse, abuse of power and conscience by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons” can be read on.

“For a long time the church did not know enough to listen to the cry of the victims. These are deep wounds that are difficult to heal and for which we will never ask forgiveness enough, ”adds the text.