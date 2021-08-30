Circled at the border – Poland’s treatment of migrants

Usnarz Gorny (dpa) – A small blue-gray tent behind large military trucks. Nothing can be seen of the group of Afghan refugees stranded at Poland’s border with Belarus for nearly three weeks.

Polish police cordoned off the last 200 meters to their camp on the edge of the forest. Behind, soldiers and trucks block the view.

Michal Stec stands on the duct tape of the muddy meadow and looks through his binoculars. At the edge of the forest, a refugee appeared next to the military vehicles. “It’s Muhammad. Maybe he wants to tell us something, ”Stec said. The 34-year-old ecologist belongs to a group of volunteers on the Polish side. They are campaigning for their country to allow Afghans to seek asylum. Stec asks for the interpreter by radio. Karolina Zieba speaks Dari, communication with the group in no man’s land is done by megaphone, hand signals and sometimes written signals.

“We know that there are 32 people, all from Afghanistan, several of them worked there for international organizations,” said spokeswoman Kalina Czwarnog of the aid organization “Ocalenie” (rescue). The wet and cold weather affects the refugees, and they also drank water from a river. “Many complain of fever, vomiting and diarrhea.” But border guards did not even let an ambulance pass.

The Conservative government is banking on the difficulties

It seems that the Polish national-conservative PiS government wants to make the group an example. In neighboring Belarus, leader Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said his border guards will no longer prevent migrants from continuing to travel to the EU – in response to tougher Western sanctions against the isolated former Soviet republic. After Lithuania, Poland is now also under pressure.

The government in Warsaw speaks of a “hybrid war”. It is betting on misery – against Lukashenko, but also against migrants. “The solution to the problem of people trying to invade Polish territory is not to let them enter Polish territory,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last week, referring to the situation to Usnarz Gorny.

As early as 2015, Poland, along with other Central and Eastern European countries, refused to accept refugees from regions in crisis. Little has changed in this attitude. In the first six months of 2021, Poland granted 391 asylum requests, of which 282 were from Belarusians.

Poland wants to protect itself from the refugees that the authoritarian neighboring country now allows to pass to the west with a fence 2.5 meters high at the border. In the village of Zubrzyca Wielka, just eight kilometers from Usnarz Gorny, the soldiers have already started construction work. Poland’s border with Belarus, which is also an external border of the EU, is 418 kilometers long.

“I am ashamed”

Usnarz Gorny, a sleepy village with wooden houses, boreholes and stork nests, is suddenly in the spotlight due to the drama over the Afghans. “Here in the villages, refugees cross the border every night. They look out the window, knock, ask for food. The other day someone asked my cousin to call the police, ”says Slawomir Sloma (49), whose parents live nearby. The elderly in particular are afraid of the refugees: “They could beat them, kill them, steal them. He himself is in favor of offering humanitarian aid to the group in the forest. But let in – better not. “You have to understand that this is all a Lukashenko trick.”

The Catholic Church in Poland called on politicians to find a solution to deal with migrants. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) called on the government to help. So far all calls have been ineffective. The government maintains that the group is on Belarusian territory.

At the adhesive barrier on the muddy meadow, environmentalist Michal Stec continues to monitor migrants’ signals with his binoculars. “In Germany people talk about language courses and work for refugees,” he says. Poland is at a level where you are not even allowed to bring them food and drink. “And that embarrasses me.”