Circles: CDU boss Armin Laschet admits mistakes and apologizes

Berlin (dpa) – CDU leader Armin Laschet admitted his own mistakes in the election campaign at the meeting that formed the shrunken Union faction.

As a leading candidate, he also made mistakes himself, Laschet said, according to participants at the parliamentary group meeting at the Bundestag in Berlin. He regrets it very much. And he wanted to apologize to those who were affected.

Group leader Ralph Brinkhaus said participants said the top candidate failed to reach voters. CSU boss Markus Söder thanked MPs for the hard fighting.

The Union had suffered a debacle during the elections, it fell from 32.9% to an all-time low of 24.1%. Chancellor candidate Laschet had made several mistakes in the electoral campaign.

Laschet: Another chance for a Jamaican coalition

Laschet still sees opportunities for an alliance with the FDP and the Greens, a so-called Jamaican coalition. He was quoted by the group’s meeting as saying that those who voted for the Union said, “Don’t give up Jamaica so quickly. There are strong signals from the FDP to the Union.

Söder said on Tuesday after the first meeting of the CSU regional group in view of the SPD candidate for chancellor: “Olaf Scholz currently has the best chance of becoming chancellor – clearly”. Now it’s the SPD’s turn to begin.

Laschet and Söder have proposed to Union MPs that former parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) be re-elected for six months. According to the information of the German news agency, Laschet said among the participants in the meeting of the parliamentary group that it was a joint proposal of him and Söder. Laschet said: “The fact that other candidates, who can also imagine, have consented to this is a strong sign of the community we need now.” Laschet received a lot of applause for these words, he said.

The compromise aimed to defuse the dispute over the chairmanship of the group. Laschet initially proposed on Monday that Brinkhaus remain in office until the constitutive session of the new Bundestag on October 26. Brinkhaus had indignantly rejected this proposal – he had initially insisted on a one-year election, as is the custom in the parliamentary group after a federal election. The CSU was also unwilling to support such a proposal.

It had already been speculated that there might be a fight for the presidency of the parliamentary group. Among others, the names of Health Minister Jens Spahn, former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen were mentioned as possible opponents of Brinkhaus. Participants also said Laschet was able to engage Spahn, Merz, Röttgen and Brinkhaus in the common line during a meeting of the North Rhine-Westphalia State Group just before the parliamentary group meeting.