Circles: Merkel campaigns for more self-confidence within the parliamentary group

Shortly before the federal election, the SPD leads the polls – and the Union is puzzled. The Chancellor tries to encourage her party friends.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has called on the Union to launch a confident election campaign for the Chancellery in the face of disastrous polls.

The Union represents the measure and the middle and the building of bridges, Merkel said, according to information from the German News Agency regarding participants on Monday in what will likely be the last meeting of the Union faction before the federal election on September 26. A lot of people wouldn’t decide who to vote until shortly before election day. Merkel quoted former CDU general secretary Heiner Geißler. He said you can only convince others if you believe in yourself.

After this information, the Chancellor declared for her last 16 years in government that if she looks at her own record, her advice is to speak much more calmly about the Union. We can be proud of what the Union has accomplished. Much has been done. Merkel called on CDU and CSU members to work well until the last days before the elections. Germany has weathered the pandemic well, a solid fiscal policy can only be achieved with a Union. Despite many crises, the Union can be proud of the past 16 years.

Schäuble attacks SPD chancellor candidate Scholz

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) also intervened in the election campaign after this information in the parliamentary group and attacked the candidate for chancellor of the SPD Olaf Scholz. In view of the riots at the G20 summit of the group of the most important industrialized and emerging countries in 2017, he reportedly said that such a catastrophe would not have happened to former SPD chancellor Helmut Schmidt. Scholz was head of government for the Hanseatic city at the time of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), according to participants, like other speakers, expressly supported candidate Union chancellor and CDU leader Armin Laschet. He spoke of a camp election campaign and called on MPs to fight for the best possible result. A left alliance would lead to another country. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said it would be “damn close” on election day. He was quoted as saying, “To be successful you need more courage now. Courage for political conflict, courage for contrast and a clear advantage against the SPD and the Greens. Participants reported a combative mood in the group meeting.