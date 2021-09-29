Cities demand extension of 2G access rules

Berlin (dpa) – Cities are asking for more corona access rules only for vaccinated and convalescent people in recreation facilities in autumn and winter.

“We must do everything possible to motivate even more people to vaccinate and increase the vaccination rate,” said chairman of the German Association of Cities, Burkhard Jung of the German News Agency. He called on all countries to comply with 2G regulations for the leisure sector. “It creates more security and normalcy for a lot of people,” said Jung, also mayor of Leipzig. A negative test cannot then be sufficient for admission.

Several Länder have introduced an optional 2G rule for organizers – in addition to the general 3G model, i.e. access to certain indoor spaces only for people who have been vaccinated, convalescing and tested.

Jung said 2G regulations are needed for movies, clubs, concerts or fitness studios, for example. It could also reduce the risk of infections in children who could not yet be vaccinated before the age of 12. “We should expect the number of corona infections to increase in the fall and winter, especially among those who have not been vaccinated. But above all we do not want schools and daycares to be closed again. “

The aim is to protect children and the sick

The city council has also called for 2G rules for some employees. “We welcome the fact that employers are allowed to query immunization status in sensitive occupations in which particularly vulnerable people are being cared for,” Jung said. But the cities have gone further. “We expect that education workers, for example in daycares, schools and residential groups, but also in hospitals and nursing homes, can be vaccinated.” The Länder should make 2G a prerequisite for staff access.

The SPD politician warned that everything had to be done “to protect children and people who are sick or in need of care, in particular via a higher vaccination rate and 2G”. It’s a great way to spend the winter. “Then we can allow ourselves more normalcy again and also visit the Christmas markets. And then we can probably leave the pandemic largely behind us next spring. “